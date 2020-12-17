New Jersey lawmakers give blessing to marijuana marketplace, legislation sent to Gov. Murhpy

The trimmings and buds of marijuana plants are seen during a harvest at Alternative Solutions, a DC area medical marijuana producer, April 20, 2016 in Washington. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey lawmakers have passed a measure setting up a recreational marijuana marketplace.

Their action Thursday sends the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. He is expected to sign the bill but it is unclear when.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the bill during remote sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November allowing for recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1.

The legislation sets out a timetable that could see recreational cannabis available in New Jersey in about six months.

