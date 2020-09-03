New Jersey law bans discriminatory 911 calls

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — It is now against the law in New Jersey to make a 911 call to report someone solely based on race, gender or another protected class.

This comes after incidents in New York and New Jersey where white women calling 911 were accused of using police as a form of bias intimidation.

“ The main thing is someone could get hurt,” said New Jersey State Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, a primary sponsor of the bill, which Governor Phil Murphy signed into law earlier this week.

“You have the Montclair incident, Central Park incident,“ said Wimberly.

In June, a black couple standing outside their home in Montclair recorded their white neighbor who was allegedly harassing them over installing a new patio. The neighbor told police that she was pushed, but witnesses can be heard saying on that it never happened.

In May, a white woman in Central Park called 911 on a black man who was bird watching after he asked her to leash her dog in an area of the park where leashes are required.

The woman, Amy Cooper, was charged with falsely reporting a crime.

“It is a safety issue also for the police,” said Wimberly. “You put a police officer in an unnecessary safety issue by calling in a false report.“

Anyone convicted under the new law could face fines and would carry a criminal record.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

NJ fire 100% contained, officials say

NJ brush fire was a 'very, very near catastrophe'

Dr. Jill Biden visits NJ school with message from White House

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'