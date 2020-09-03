New Jersey law bans discriminatory 911 calls

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — It is now against the law in New Jersey to make a 911 call to report someone solely based on race, gender or another protected class.

This comes after incidents in New York and New Jersey where white women calling 911 were accused of using police as a form of bias intimidation.

“ The main thing is someone could get hurt,” said New Jersey State Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, a primary sponsor of the bill, which Governor Phil Murphy signed into law earlier this week.

“You have the Montclair incident, Central Park incident,“ said Wimberly.

In June, a black couple standing outside their home in Montclair recorded their white neighbor who was allegedly harassing them over installing a new patio. The neighbor told police that she was pushed, but witnesses can be heard saying on that it never happened.

In May, a white woman in Central Park called 911 on a black man who was bird watching after he asked her to leash her dog in an area of the park where leashes are required.

The woman, Amy Cooper, was charged with falsely reporting a crime.

“It is a safety issue also for the police,” said Wimberly. “You put a police officer in an unnecessary safety issue by calling in a false report.“

Anyone convicted under the new law could face fines and would carry a criminal record.

