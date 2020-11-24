New Jersey governor signs bill requiring police body cameras

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

New Jersey police officers get body camera funding

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation requiring police officers on patrol duty to wear body cameras.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill Tuesday during an event live-streamed online. New Jersey joins five other states requiring law enforcement to wear the cameras, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Already about 12,000 officers in the state wear the cameras, but that’s just a third of the overall number of officers, according to the governor’s office.

The legislation requires the remaining departments to equip officers on patrol with the cameras. Lawmakers have introduced but not yet passed a funding measure for the cameras.

