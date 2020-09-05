New Jersey fugitive arrested, charged with animal abuse

File photo of police tape at a scene

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was taken into custody by U.S. marshals after spending three months on the lam over accusations of animal abuse, the Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Tricia Jaccoma was apprehended Friday after the 24-year-old had been a fugitive for over three months. Jaccoma and 25-year-old Daniel McDonald were charged in June with four counts of third degree animal cruelty. The charges were in connection to the deaths of four German shepherd puppies found dead at the residence where Jaccoma and McDonald were temporarily staying.

McDonald and Jaccoma are believed to have failed to provide the puppies with necessary care to keep them alive. They’ve also been charged with receiving stolen property for being in possession of the puppies in the first place. The dogs were stolen from a farm in Somerset County.

The remains of two of the puppies were found in a fire pit on the property on May 18. An investigation conducted by law enforcement and the Monmouth County animal cruelty prevention group led to the discovery of the other two dogs’ remains.

Jaccoma is due in court on Monday. McDonald has been detained since June 10.

