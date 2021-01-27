New Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 mask generic

A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

PISCATAWAY, N.J.— A New Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month and employ 200 people has formally opened.

Hudson Holdings Group said in a statement that production of the now-commonplace blue masks is already underway at the Piscataway facility.

The facility will also begin producing N95 masks in the coming months.

The factory’s opening comes just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost U.S. government purchases.

It’s unclear whether the new factory will be getting any such contracts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining

NJ lifting most COVID restrictions May 19

COVID in NJ: Gov. Murphy to make 'major' announcement

Newark extends restaurants and bars curfew to midnight

Daughter of serial killer's victim wonders if Richard Cottingham is her father

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss