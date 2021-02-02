New Jersey digs out from storm that left 30 inches of snow

FILE – Barry James digs out his car, as well as his daughter’s car, before trying to get to work in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey residents spent Groundhog Day repeatedly plowing and shoveling after a winter storm left as much as 30 inches of snow in the northern part of the state.

Snow showers, blowing snow and coastal flooding continued to cause problems Tuesday throughout the state, forecasters said.

A state of emergency imposed Sunday by Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect and state government offices were closed for nonessential personnel.

Murphy said a commercial vehicle ban on state roads was lifted at noon on Tuesday.

Just about 2,000 customers were without power about midday Tuesday, the governor said, far fewer than were feared.

“I think we dodged a bullet,” said Board of Public Utilities President Joe Fiordaliso.

The National Weather Service reported 30 inches of snow fell in parts of Sussex and Morris counties on Monday.

NJ Transit resumed regular bus service in the southern part of the state., but it delayed resumption of bus and train service in the northern and central parts of the state.

The New Jersey State Police reported as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and aided 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding due to the storm. In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car from floodwaters.

