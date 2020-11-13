New Jersey deacon, 70, arrested for allegedly possessing child porn: officials

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey deacon was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Anthony Laterza, 70, faces changes of possession of child pornography.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Homeland Security Investigations and Berkeley Township Police Department, executed a search warrant on Laterza’s residence in Berkeley Township.

Electronic devices were seized from his home, which revealed apparent images of child pornography, according to officials.

Laterza, a deacon at a church in Lakehurst, was subsequently taken into custody.

