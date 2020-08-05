New Jersey cleans up storm damage left by Isaias as thousands remain without power

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — High winds uprooted trees and toppled power lines from one town to the next in New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the state.

Close to a million customers in the state remain without power — some not expected to get their lights back on for days.

Many of the towns, including Bergen County, were hit hard by the storm. The damage was mostly due to high winds rather than rain.

In neighboring Essex County, downed power lines in Little Falls sent sparks flying.

Fire and police crews in Newark also spent the day responding to reports of trees crashing into homes and cars.

Hoboken, an NJ town prone to flooding, was largely spared without any reports of flooding. Many residents, however, reported power outages.

The storm’s high winds also caused damage to restaurants while falling trees hit homes, cars and injured people.

To report any power outages, visit your electric company’s website.