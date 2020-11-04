New Jersey ban on single-use plastic, paper bags becomes law

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday prohibiting single-use plastic and paper bags and plastic foam containers.

The ban goes into effect in May 2022. New Jersey joins eight other states in banning plastic bags, which stems from environmental concerns.

While some states impose a fee on paper bags and Hawaii has a de facto ban on bags with less than 40% recycled material, New Jersey lawmakers say it’s the first state with a paper bag ban.

The ban covers both plastic and paper single-use bags and polystyrene containers, but some products are exempt until 2024, including long-handled polystyrene spoons and meat and fish trays.