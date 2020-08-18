New Jersey AG says state will sue Postal Service

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s attorney general said Tuesday the state will sue the United States Postal Service over recent service changes amid concerns over mail-in voting.

In a tweet, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the suit stems from concerns that actions taken by the Postal Service and members of the Trump Administration could create voter suppression.

“Voting by mail is safe, secure and reliable. We intend to keep it that way,” he said. “As AG, I’ve made it my mission to hold accountable those who try to corrupt our political process.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that the state would adopt mail-in voting for the November election, sending more than six million ballots to registered voters.

Those that receive a mail-in ballot can choose to use it or go and vote in-person. There will be no sample ballots, Murphy clarified. Every registered voter will receive their official ballot.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that the USPS will not implement operational changes to mail delivery until after the 2020 election.

DeJoy also said that the USPS would not remove any mail processing equipment or mailboxes and would not close any mail processing facilities between now and the election. The statement did not address whether the agency would restore services or equipment that had already been cut prior to Tuesday.

Since his June appointment, DeJoy has instituted several changes that customers and workers have said have led to delays in mail delivery, including the elimination of overtime.

On Friday, CNN and the Washington Post reported that a number of states have received letters from the Postal Service warning that they might not have the ability to ensure ballots are sent and returned in a timely manner.

The warning comes as more Americans are expected to utilize mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Postal Service is asking election officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works,” Martha Johnson, a spokeswoman for the USPS, said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Despite requesting a mail-in ballot himself for next week’s Florida primary, President Donald Trump has tried to sow doubt in recent weeks over the reliability of mail-in voting, claiming that the process is ripe with fraud. But there has been little to no evidence to back up his claims.

Trump said last week he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

The Biden capmaign jumped on Trump’s comments, likening the president’s actions to sabotage.

“The President of the United States is sabotaging a basic service that hundreds of millions of people rely upon, cutting a critical lifeline for rural economies and for delivery of medicines, because he wants to deprive Americans of their fundamental right to vote safely during the most catastrophic public health crisis in over 100 years,” Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump later said he would agree to funding the Postal Service, but would need some concessions from Democrats.

“Sure, if they gave us what we want. And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want,” Trump said Friday.

Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for members of Congress to return early to protect the United States Postal Service.

Story includes contributions from the PIX11 Newsroom, Scripps National and the Associated Press.