New Jersey 2020 Census reaches 68.1% self-response rate

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has reached a 68.1% self-response rate for the 2020 Census, officials said.

This year’s census surpassed the last three censuses in self response, according to Secretary of State Tahesha Way, chair of the New Jersey Complete Count Commission — the 1990 Census self-response rate was 65%, the 2000 Census self-response rate was 68% and the 2010 Census self-response rate was 67.6%.

However, as the Sept. 30 deadline to fill out the census approaches, state officials are urging New Jersey residents to fill out the census.

“The Census is critical for New Jersey to prepare for a strong future, as this will determine federal funds as well as representation in Congress,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

“I thank everyone who has responded – whether it be online or working directly with a Census taker. If you haven’t completed the Census, make sure you’re counted today.”

Data collected from the census determines how much funding and representation states will have in coming years.

From emergency planning, education investments and health care, many federally funded programs are driven by the census information.

Officials also reminded residents responses are safe and secure. The census will not ask for a person’s immigration status, their social security number and will not ask for payments.

Visit the NJ website or the 2020 Census website to fill out the forms.

Residents can also complete the census over the phone by calling 844-330-2020.

