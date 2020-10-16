New England states add NJ to travel quarantine list as cases rise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TEANECK, N.J. — New Jersey is seeing COVID-19 cases increase state-wide, and now New Hampshire and Massachusetts have added New Jersey to their travel quarantine list.

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey is seeing clusters in Ocean County and at colleges.

“We’ve spoken about Lakewood and a few other surrounding communities in Ocean. Higher education, there are clusters,” said Murphy at a coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Campus officials reported a coronavirus cluster at Fairleigh Dickinson University after an off-campus party over the weekend. A total of 17 students have tested positive.

“There is only one way to get these numbers back down to where they were a few weeks ago and that is by doing the basics: wearing a face mask, social distancing,” said Gov. Murphy.

Today, the governor reported 862 new cases statewide. New Jersey is now ranked “moderate risk” for the first time since the peak.

“They are beginning to go back down a little bit,” said Ocean County Health Officer Daniel Regenye. “One of the positive things that we’ve been seeing is while we are seeing the increase in the cases, we are seeing the plateauing of hospitalizations and severe cases.”

Ocean County has ramped up testing for COVID-19 in recent weeks but they’re also ramping up flu clinics, offering free vaccines for all county residents.

“To give them that extra protection,” said Regenye. “What we don’t want is to have a comorbidity of a seasonal flu and COVID because while a person may have each of them individually and fare well with it, the two together could have a negative impact or worse.”

The state is also urging residents to limit the size of gatherings and avoid out of state travel, with Thanksgiving just six weeks away.