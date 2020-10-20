New criminal justice sentencing reforms signed into law in NJ, state officials say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murhpy signed several sentencing reform bills into law Tuesday, including a plan to create a “compassionate release” program for ill inmates,cost savings implementations, and new factors for sentencing when a defendant is under the age of 26.

Each bill originated from recommendations in a November report from the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission.

This first law repeals New Jersey’s existing medical parole statute and replaces it with “compassionate release,” under which an incarcerated person may be released from prison if he or she is suffering from a terminal medical condition or permanent physical “incapacity.”

The second requires the state’s Department of Corrections, in consultation with Treasury and the State Parole Board, to conduct a study examining any cost savings that may be realized from compassionate release and mandatory minimum reforms, and submit results to state officials.

Since the reforms are likely to result in shorter prison terms for certain low-risk offenders, the commission that issued the November report said, they’re likely to generate cost savings to the state over the long-term.

The third law allows judges to consider a criminal defendant’s young age to be a permissible mitigating factor when sentencing.

Currently, the only mitigating factor related to the age of a youthful defendant permits the court to consider whether the defendant’s conduct was substantially influenced by another, more mature person.

Under the new law, the court would be permitted broadly to consider as a mitigating factor whether a defendant was under the age of 26 when an offense was committed, the state said.

“Our administration has been committed to criminal justice reform since day one, and we have taken many steps to address the wide disparities present in our justice system,” Murphy said. “I am proud to sign these three bills today, which will further our commitment to sentencing reform.”

The NJ DOC echoed support for the new laws based on the commission’s recommendations.

Though Murphy celebrated the new laws, he insisted there is more to be done.

“However, it is imperative that we also enact existing legislation that implements the recommendations of the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission to eliminate certain mandatory minimum terms of imprisonment for offenses specified by the commission, allow the mandatory minimum reforms to apply retroactively, and allow for the resentencing of some inmates. We have made great progress on remaking our criminal justice system into one that reforms people instead of breaking them, but there is still much to be done. I look forward to working with advocates and our partners in the legislature to see through the adoption of the rest of this critical bill package.”

The commission’s leader agreed.

“Today, the governor has signed three important bills into law,” said former Chief Justice Deborah Poritz, Chair of the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission. “I urge the swift enactment of the commission’s other recommendations, including the elimination of mandatory minimums as specifically identified by the commission in its initial report.”