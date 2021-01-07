Nesting pairs of bald eagles now found throughout New Jersey

by: Associated Press

NEW JERSEY — Nesting pairs of bald eagles have been found in all 21 New Jersey counties.

A report released Thursday noted that had not been documented in more than 40 years of monitoring.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said researchers found a record 220 nesting pairs of eagles that produced 307 young last year.

The report is in line with a well-established trend of recovery in the bald eagle population nationally.

It was critically endangered in the 1970s and 1980s due to habitat destruction and widespread use of DDT.

