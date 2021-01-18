Navy contractor from NJ with a ‘Secret’ security clearance charged in Capitol riot

COLTS NECK, N.J.— An Army reservist from New Jersey who works as a Navy contractor with a “Secret” security clearance is facing charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, authorities said.
A criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service accuses Timothy Hale-Cusanelli with unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message could not be left at a number listed for him.