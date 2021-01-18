Navy contractor from NJ with a ‘Secret’ security clearance charged in Capitol riot

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington.

COLTS NECK, N.J.— An Army reservist from New Jersey who works as a Navy contractor with a “Secret” security clearance is facing charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, authorities said.

A criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service accuses Timothy Hale-Cusanelli with unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message could not be left at a number listed for him.

