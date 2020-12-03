Murphy warns NJ as cases surge: Pandemic is ‘nowhere near over’

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey’s COVID-19 caseload is surging to levels not seen even during the height of the spring outbreak, with Gov. Phil Murphy and experts warning things could get worse.

“This pandemic is nowhere near over,” Murphy tweeted Thursday. “We can’t give up the fight now. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands.”

The Democratic governor had said Wednesday he’s keeping “all options on the table” when it comes to closing parts of the state’s economy again, as he ordered in the spring.

He urged people to be especially vigilant with Christmas coming up.

