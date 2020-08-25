Murphy wants to give homeowners, renters 30 months to pay back rent

Phil Murphy New Jersey Budget

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy greets his wife Tammy and son Josh, after his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Piscataway, NJ. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a solution to the coming crisis for renters and homeowners in his state budget proposal on Tuesday.

The governor said he wants lawmakers to pass a bill allowing renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 up to 30 months to make up for back rent.

“We are in a moment unlike any other, a moment from which we cannot shrink, a moment which demands the scope of our actions meet the size of our challenges,” Murphy said.

Murphy cited legislation that has been proposed by members of the state assembly and state senate that would become law.

The governor also said the state committed $125 million to renters and landlords. He also promised to come down with the “full force” of the law on landlords who tried to get around the state’s evictions ban.

