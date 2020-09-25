Murphy to sign bill banning plastic, paper bags, styrofoam containers in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill to make the Garden State the first in the country to ban single-use plastic and paper bags, and a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign the bill.

“We’re the first state in the country to ban paper bags,” said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel, who worked for two years to push such legislation. “Knowing the governor is going to sign it, I think, is a really big step forward in our battle against plastics.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Murphy said: “The Governor is proud to support the strongest bag ban in the nation.”

New York passed a plastic bag ban that was supposed to start in March, but a lawsuit challenging the ban delayed it to October.

Plastic bags can take centuries to decompose.

“Rutgers University did a study finding millions of small particles of plastics in water in both the Raritan and Passaic River water supply intakes,” said Tittel. “And those plastic particles are so fine that the filters in the plants can’t filter them out and so that plastic ends up in us and accumulates and causes health impacts.”

Exceptions for plastic bans will include:

wrapping raw meat

produce

fish

dry cleaning

newspapers

– prescription drugs

Those opposed say the ban it will hurt business and jobs, including restaurants, arguing that the bill should ban plastics only.

The American Forest and Paper Association, which represents the paper and packaging industry, is urging the Governor to conditionally veto the paper ban.

The group’s president said: “… Murphy should take action to ensure continued consumer access to a recyclable, reusable and compostable product — the paper bag.”

There will be a grace period during which bags are still offered but after the ban begins, businesses could face a $5,000 fine.