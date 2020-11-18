Murphy signs expanded stadium raffle bill amid coronavirus

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, New York Giants players watch their teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in East Rutherford, N.J. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure expanding charitable groups’ ability to sell raffle tickets online based around sporting events after lawmakers addressed his concerns that the original bill was too close to internet gambling. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a measure expanding charitable groups’ ability to sell raffle tickets online based around sporting events after lawmakers addressed his concerns that the original bill was too close to internet gambling.

The Democratic governor last month conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at helping charities’ fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic.

In vetoing it, Murphy noted that the original bill would have allowed such online sales long after a virus pandemic keeping people away from stadiums has ended.

Lawmakers on Monday made several changes to the bill, including limiting the ability to sell tickets online only during periods of a declared health emergency.