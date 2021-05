FILE- In this Nov. 24, 2012 file photo, Hornell’s Luke Morgan is wrapped up by Hoosick Falls defenders during the third quarter of the New York State High School Football Class C championship game in Syracuse, N.Y. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that football, volleyball and competitive cheer fall seasons will be postponed until March to address concerns associated with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — Parents can again attend their children’s school sporting events in New Jersey.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events.

The order will continue to cap indoor attendance at 35% of capacity or 150 people, the governor said.

Spectators were not permitted at school sport events under a Murphy order from late last year.