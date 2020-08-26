Murphy hopes to announce indoor dining timeline by mid-September

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes that, if New Jersey’s COVID-19 numbers continue to stay down, they can announce a timeline on indoor dining.

The governor was asked about a possible announcement by September 15 in his press conference Wednesday. Though he claimed he’d not heard about that timeline, he seemed to believe it was possible.

“All I would say is I hadn’t heard that date but if the data we look at stays as good as it is, I’d hope we beat that date,” Murphy said.

Murphy added that he felt that indoor dining would move along at the same pace as establishments such as movie theaters.

New Jersey had initially hoped to bring back indoor dining in mid-July but hit “pause” on that plan due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Given the current situation in numerous other states, we do not believe it is prudent at this time to push forward with what is in effect a sedentary indoor activity,” Murphy said on June 29. “Especially when we know that this virus moves differently indoors then out, making it even more deadly.”

Over 190,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Jersey. Over 14,000 have been reported dead due to COVID-19.

Watch Gov. Murphy’s Wednesday press conference below: