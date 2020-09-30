Murphy, 11 other Dem. governors vow all votes will be counted

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Aug. 25, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — Twelve Democratic governors have issued a joint statement defending American democracy, vowing that every ballot will be counted in the election after President Donald Trump sowed distrust during the first presidential debate.

Trump claimed without evidence Tuesday night that mail voting is ripe for fraud, and he refused to say whether he would accept the results.

The governors said Wednesday that efforts to toss ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power “are nothing less than an assault on democracy.”

Signing the statement were the governors of Michigan, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Delaware.

ANY efforts to throw out ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power are nothing less than an assault on American democracy.



Proud to stand with my fellow governors today to affirm that democracy will be delivered in this election.



?Full statement: https://t.co/i8DXUijMQo pic.twitter.com/Jasv6b9IUy — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 1, 2020