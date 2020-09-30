Murphy, 11 other Dem. governors vow all votes will be counted

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey Budget

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Aug. 25, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Twelve Democratic governors have issued a joint statement defending American democracy, vowing that every ballot will be counted in the election after President Donald Trump sowed distrust during the first presidential debate.

Trump claimed without evidence Tuesday night that mail voting is ripe for fraud, and he refused to say whether he would accept the results.

The governors said Wednesday that efforts to toss ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power “are nothing less than an assault on democracy.”

Signing the statement were the governors of Michigan, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Delaware.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark schools reopen for in-person learning

2-year-old girl shot in ‘targeted incident’ in Newark’s Central Ward

Paterson mayor talks new police foot patrols after surge in shootings

Paterson police unveil new strategy

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Paterson breaks ground on city's 1st playground to accommodate children with autism

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss