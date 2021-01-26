Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned box truck on Rt. 3 in New Jersey causes spilled debris, extensive delays

NEW JERSEY — A multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey caused massive delays and blocked lanes over the Hackensack River Bridge Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Route 3 approaching the New Jersey Turnpike western spur in the Secaucus-East Rutherford border.

Video from AIR11 appeared to show five vehicles involved, including a box truck that overturned, a tractor trailer and three vehicles

Debris was seen spilled over the highway.

Three lanes appeared to be blocked, causing two-mile delays.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and take alternate routes, if possible.

No injuries were immediately reported.

