NJ steakhouse destroyed by massive fire: officials

New Jersey

New Jersey steakhouse destroyed by fire

A LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant in Flanders, New Jersey had to be demolished after it was gutted by a massive fire overnight in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, the Mount Olive Fire Marshal said.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — A New Jersey restaurant was gutted by a massive fire overnight, local officials said.

The large blaze ripped through the LongHorn Steakhouse location in Flanders early Tuesday, according to the Mount Olive fire marshal on Facebook.

The fire could not be brought under control and had to be demolished due to extensive damage, the official said.

“Incredible efforts were made by the Flanders Fire Department, Budd Lake Fire Department, and the surrounding mutual-aid companies,” the fire marshal’s office wrote in the Facebook post.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire officials said they were investigating the destructive blaze.

