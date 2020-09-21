Motor Vehicle Commission outage resolved after problem with network connection

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission was unable to process transactions Monday morning due to an ongoing computer network connection problem.

Agency officials said the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. Monday.

Officials haven’t said what may have caused the problem.

Service has since been restored to all locations except the Edison Licensing Center. The Edison location is expected to open as scheduled at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Network outage has been resolved. All MVC locations (except Edison) are now fully operational. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) September 21, 2020

Power is down at Edison Licensing Center, and will not be restored before tomorrow. Edison will open as scheduled tomorrow at 8am. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) September 21, 2020

The issues were prohibiting staffers from processing transaction online or in MVC offices across the state.