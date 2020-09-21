Motor Vehicle Commission outage resolved after problem with network connection

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

NJ MVC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission was unable to process transactions Monday morning due to an ongoing computer network connection problem.

Agency officials said the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. Monday.

Officials haven’t said what may have caused the problem.

Service has since been restored to all locations except the Edison Licensing Center. The Edison location is expected to open as scheduled at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The issues were prohibiting staffers from processing transaction online or in MVC offices across the state.

