Mother dies from gunshot wound after doctors deliver her baby in Paterson, source says

A domestic incident in Paterson led to the death of a woman just after giving birth, a source said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — A woman who was eight months pregnant delivered her child in Paterson before succumbing to fatal gunshot wounds Thursday, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance at 5 Christina Lane in Paterson.

The woman was allegedly shot, then taken to the hospital where she gave birth and later died. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the newborn was doing well at a Paterson hospital.

Police were looking for the victim’s boyfriend, who’s the father of the baby, the source said.

Just last week, another pregnant woman was fatally shot in Paterson, when a van passed a group on the street and gunfire erupted.

The Mayor of Paterson has been upset about the spate of gun violence this year.

As of Oct. 2, more than 80 shootings had taken place in Paterson, according to one published report.

Tamika Frye has lived at the Brook-Sloate Terrace Co-op, where the shooting took place, for the last 10 years.

“This is just, sad, disgusting really, excuse me,” Frye said as she fought back tears.

Witnesses say they heard gun shots just after just after two o’clock Thursday afternoon. Several of them rushed to the scene as the shooter took off. The expecting mother left lying on the ground between two cars after being shot.

Frye says the woman had two other children who play with her own children on a regular basis.

She says the woman was excited to welcome her third child in the coming days.

“When I saw her last week I said, ‘You still didn’t have that baby yet?’ And she just said, ‘No’ and she went inside.”

Many neighbors said they recognized the woman from the community, but said she was quiet and mostly kept to herself.

They were thankful doctors were able to deliver her child.

“I just prayed that both of them make it, but I’m glad that the baby did survive, thank God, I wish she was still here because this is terrible to leave her kids here like this,” Frye said.

Neighbors said the victim lived with her mother at the co-op. Sources say police are still searching for the shooter.