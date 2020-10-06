Mother buying desk so kids could do schoolwork among 4 killed in Elizabeth fire

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELIZABETH, NJ — Two young sisters who loved to sing, their best friend who was always full of energy and a mother of four shopping for a desk so her children could do schoolwork all died in a Monday night blaze in Elizabeth, NJ.

The tight-knit community came together bringing candles, balloons and flowers for all three families mourning loved ones Tuesday night.

Griselda Isabel Correas lost her only daughter, an 11-year-old girl, in the blaze.

“I came to this country for her, to give her a better life,” the mother told PIX 11 in Spanish.

The girl’s body was discovered inside the second floor furniture store Tuesday morning. She had gone to the store with her two friends and their mother.

Daniela Marquez, 8, and her sister, 10-year-old Paola, were rescued but later died. Their mother, Merlyn Vasquez, was critically injured. The girls’ older sister waited Tuesday night to see if her mother would survive.

“Even though they were younger, they took care of me,” she told PIX11, in Spanish, about her sisters.

Officials said the fire started by a soda machine on the first floor where there’s a dollar store. It’s believed the victims that were on the second floor tried to open a back door, but there was iron gate blocking their exit.

Candida Martinez de Reyes, 40, was also killed in the fire.Her body was also discovered inside the furniture store early Tuesday. She was shopping alone.

“She was there buying a desk for our kids so they could do their schoolwork,” her husband Juan de Dios Reyes Diaz said.

She leaves behind four children.

All of the victims were immigrants from El Salvador.

There was no fire escape on the second floor. All three families called for an investigation.

