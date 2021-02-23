More school aid, no new taxes in $44.8B NJ budget proposal

by: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a $44.8 billion budget proposal Tuesday.

The plan seeks to boost spending by nearly 9% on a host of programs, including the public pension, school aid and a $500 tax rebate to nearly 800,000 families.

Murphy’s proposal includes no new taxes or fees and relatively few spending cuts, mostly in the form of savings from what his administration says are underused programs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor unveiled the spending plan via a remote speech instead of the usual pomp and circumstance that comes with addressing a joint legislative session in the General Assembly.

