Montclair to keep remote learning to begin school year

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Montclair is joining the growing list of New Jersey municipalities that, despite the state’s allowance of a return to school buildings, will keep remote learning in the fall of 2020.

Superintendent of Montclair Schools Jonathan Ponds made the announcement alongside a team of educators and the district’s nursing supervisor at a town hall meeting Thursday.

“Reopening plans in this fluid, ever-changing environment are challenging at best,” Ponds said. “Everything we are doing is contingent upon supporting the health and safety of our students and staff and we are committed to doing so. We began this effort of designing a reopening structure with the collaboration of many stakeholders with the goal of bringing all students to school as much as possible with safety measures in place.”

The plan would’ve involved the wearing of PPE, regular cleanings of facilities, classroom layouts with social distancing and proper ventilation in schools.

However, Ponds claims that based on information regarding school building ventilation systems, they are not able to bring students back to school in September.

“Although, it is my understanding, that our ventilation system is adequate and appropriate for a typical school year, this clearly is not a typical school year,” he said. “We need to make some changes to address the enhanced needs that this viral pandemic presents. We are working diligently with our architect and engineers to enhance our building ventilation where needed in response to COVID-19.”

Ponds insisted that there would be a timeframe provided for ventilation to be brought up to a quality that would allow a safe resumption of in-person schooling.

“I know that children and families alike were anticipating a return to school in some form and were waiting for normal routines. Sadly, this decision must be made in the interest of health and safety.”

The school year will begin on September 10, four days later than Montclair had planned, to give teachers four days for “training and professional development” to carry out remote learning.

The superintendent says that the school board is proceeding with planning for an eventual hybrid model between in-school and at-home learning.

“We are not abandoning our hybrid option, but are continuing to perfect the logistics so we are ready to spring into action when the time is right; the time is safe,” Ponds said. “We will be planning for that transition back to the classroom with our action plans ready when needed.”

On Wednesday night, the city of Paterson announced that they would go remote for the fall as well.