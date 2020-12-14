‘Momentous day’ nears as New Jersey readies first coronavirus vaccines

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey is preparing to gives its first COVID-19 vaccine in what Gov. Phil Murphy said will be a “momentous day.”

The first vaccines will be given to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday morning.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state expects to receive about 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and another 86,000 next week. She said that if the Moderna vaccine is given emergency authorization later this week, New Jersey could get about 150,000 doses by early next week.

Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff will get the vaccine first.

