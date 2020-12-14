‘Momentous day’ nears as New Jersey readies first coronavirus vaccines

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey is preparing to gives its first COVID-19 vaccine in what Gov. Phil Murphy said will be a “momentous day.”

The first vaccines will be given to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday morning.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state expects to receive about 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and another 86,000 next week. She said that if the Moderna vaccine is given emergency authorization later this week, New Jersey could get about 150,000 doses by early next week.

Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff will get the vaccine first.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NYC's first Friday night of dining with 50% capacity in over a year

Indoor dining increase takes hold in NJ

Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

Undocumented workers rally for stimulus funds

Juvenile killed in dog attack, officials say

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices