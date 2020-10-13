Mom dies of injuries from NJ store fire that killed daughters, two others

New Jersey

by: Associated Press, PIX11 Web Team

Elizabeth deadly fire victims

Mother Merlyn Vasquez, 36, with her two daughters, Daniela and Paola Marquez, ages 8 and 10. All three have died from injuries suffered in an Elizabeth furniture-store fire on Oct. 5, 2020.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A New Jersey mother has died from injuries she suffered in a commercial building fire last week in Elizabeth that killed her two young daughters and the girls’ friend, along with another woman.

Thirty-six-year-old Merlyn Vasquez died Thursday at a hospital, three days after the fire occurred. Her death was confirmed Tuesday by an Elizabeth spokeswoman.

Her daughters, 8-year-old Daniela Marquez and 10-year-old Paola, were initially rescued but later died from their injuries. An 11-year-old girl who was friends with the sisters also fell victim to the blaze.

Candida Martinez de Reyes, 40, was also killed in the fire. She was shopping alone, buying a desk for her kids to do their schoolwork, her husband told PIX11. She left behind four children.

The Oct. 5 fire apparently started in a ground-floor business and quickly spread to a second-floor furniture store where the victims were found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials have said it may have started in a soda machine in the ground-floor business.

There was no fire escape on the second floor. All three families have called for an investigation.

GoFundMe for the Marquez sisters

GoFundMe for the Griselda Isabel Correas’ 11-year-old daughter

