Millionaires tax, $1 billion in cuts included in NJ Gov. Murphy’s revised budget

New Jersey

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Phil Murphy

Phil Murphy (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed a nearly $40.1 billion budget that slashes about $1 billion in spending but also calls for higher taxes on millionaires and $4 billion in new debt to close gaps stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy unveiled his second fiscal 2021 budget of the year on Tuesday at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway to make social distancing easier than inside the confines of the statehouse.

As the state struggles to recover amid the pandemic, the governor said it is time for millionaires and large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

The millionaires tax would increase from 8.97% to 10.75% on gross income between $1 and $5 million, NJ.com reported.

“A millionaires tax will ensure fairness and justice in taxation and in society,” Murphy said. “In renewing my call for a millionaires tax, let’s be honest about who this pandemic has hit the hardest: our middle-class and low-income working families, and this tax would not impact them at all.”

The earlier, nearly $41 billion plan was scrapped because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 14,000 people in the state and resulted in about 190,000 cases.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry