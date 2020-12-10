Mark Ruffalo criticizes NJ Gov. Murphy over Delaware River gas port

TRENTON, N.J. — A recent move by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has gotten The Incredible Hulk on his bad side.

Actor Mark Ruffalo criticized the Garden State governor, as well as the governors of Pennsylvania and Delaware, for approving a liquefied natural gas port on the Delaware River. Environmental groups say they will appeal the Wednesday decision.

“A truly terrible decision that is antithetical to climate leadership,” Ruffalo said. “Shameful is right,” he added, quoting the Natural Resources Defense Council’s statement on the decision.

Ruffalo signed a letter along with environmental activists and fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio advising Murphy, as well as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to come out against the project. They argued that there are toxic chemicals on the current site that could seep into the Delaware River.

Energy projects at both of New Jersey’s coastlines are moving forward.

European wind energy firm Orsted submitted a bid to New Jersey energy regulators to build a wind farm off Atlantic City that would generate more than twice as much electricity as a proposal for which it already has received approval.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind proposed an offshore wind farm between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light capable of powering 1 million homes with up to 2,300 megawatts of electricity.

