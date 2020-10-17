Manning, Stringer, Amos joining NJ Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement in East Rutherford, N.J. Super Bowl MVP Manning, legendary Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer, “Roots” and “Good Times” star John Amos, and actors Flip Wilson and Danny Aiello will be among those inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, legendary Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer, “Roots” and “Good Times” star John Amos, and actors Flip Wilson and Danny Aiello will be among those inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The induction ceremony usually is held in the Asbury Park Convention Hall.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be a virtual one.

Awards will be handed out in the categories of arts and letters; public service; enterprise; sports, and arts and entertainment.