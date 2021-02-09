Man whose phone number was found on Jersey City mass shooter sentenced

by: Associated Press

NEWARK — A man whose phone number was found in the pocket of one of the assailants who killed a police officer and, later, three people in a Jewish grocery store in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on an unrelated weapons offense.

Ahmed A-Hady wasn’t accused of having any contact with shooter David Anderson.

A-Hady pleaded guilty last fall to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In 2012, he had pleaded guilty to a drug charge.

The FBI said a search of A-Hady’s residence and a pawn shop in Keyport yielded AR-15-style assault rifles, handguns, a shotgun and ammunition.

