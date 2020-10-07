Man whose number was found on Jersey City shooter takes plea

by: Associated Press

JERSEY CITY — A man whose phone number was found in the pocket of one of the assailants who killed a police officer and, later, three people in a Jewish grocery store last year has pleaded guilty to an unrelated weapons offense.

Ahmed A-Hady’s connection to shooter David Anderson provided a tantalizing lead in the days after Anderson and accomplice Francine Graham killed a Jersey City police detective then drove their van to the kosher market.

But authorities never said that A-Hady had contact with Anderson, or knew him.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

