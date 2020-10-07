Man whose number was found on Jersey City shooter takes plea

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — A man whose phone number was found in the pocket of one of the assailants who killed a police officer and, later, three people in a Jewish grocery store last year has pleaded guilty to an unrelated weapons offense.

Ahmed A-Hady’s connection to shooter David Anderson provided a tantalizing lead in the days after Anderson and accomplice Francine Graham killed a Jersey City police detective then drove their van to the kosher market.

But authorities never said that A-Hady had contact with Anderson, or knew him.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

