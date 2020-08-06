Man wanted in connection with Newark restaurant shooting: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Newark police are looking for a man who shot a worker at a chicken restaurant Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. The shooter and the victim were in a “quarrel,” according to authorities, before he fired. The suspect then fled on food, heading north on Bergen Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

The shooter is described as wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, red sneakers and carrying a gray and black checkered backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss