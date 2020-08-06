Man wanted in connection with Newark restaurant shooting: police

NEWARK — Newark police are looking for a man who shot a worker at a chicken restaurant Wednesday night.
The incident took place at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. The shooter and the victim were in a “quarrel,” according to authorities, before he fired. The suspect then fled on food, heading north on Bergen Street.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”
The shooter is described as wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, red sneakers and carrying a gray and black checkered backpack.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.