Man wanted in connection with Newark restaurant shooting: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Newark police are looking for a man who shot a worker at a chicken restaurant Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. The shooter and the victim were in a “quarrel,” according to authorities, before he fired. The suspect then fled on food, heading north on Bergen Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”

The shooter is described as wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, red sneakers and carrying a gray and black checkered backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.