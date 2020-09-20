Man struck, killed while standing on shoulder of Garden State Parkway

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOLMDEL, N.J. — State police say a man standing outside a car stopped on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway was struck and killed by another vehicle.

John Carroll, 60, of Belmar, was struck shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the right shoulder of the southbound local lanes near milepost 115.9 in Holmdel.

Authorities haven’t said if Carroll had been driving the car or why it was stopped in the shoulder.

While Carroll was standing there, another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck him and the parked car, which was unoccupied.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified only as a 41-year-old Woodbridge Township man, wasn’t injured.

