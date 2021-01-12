Man gets 10-year sentence in NJ retirement community slaying

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — An elderly man who fatally shot his landlord at his retirement community home has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Eighty-eight-year-old Thomas Hatchett of Manchester was sentenced Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty late last year to aggravated manslaughter in the July 2019 slaying of 71-year-old Igal Hedad, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police went to Hatchett’s home after someone called 911 to report an injured person.

A SWAT team also responded.

The officers found Hedad lying face down in the street. He was bleeding from his head and had gunshot wounds to his back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.