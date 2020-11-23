Man found dead, another injured at New Jersey home: authorities

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

PARSIPPANY, N.J.— Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found inside a New Jersey home Sunday morning,

Police were called to a home along Troy Road in Parsippany about a man injured around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Officers arrived to find the injured man and also found a deceased man inside the home, according to police.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Their identities have not been released.

The incident appears to be isolated and there does not appear to be an ongoing risk to the public, authorities said.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.