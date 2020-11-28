Man faces drunk driving charge in wrong-way NJ turnpike crash

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was driving drunk and the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike when his car collided head-on with a minivan on Thanksgiving night, injuring himself and five others.

The crash occurred Thursday night near Exit 2 on the highway in Woolwich Township.

A New Jersey state police spokesman says 26-year-old Michael Forman, of Sellersville, was driving a car southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 11.2 when he collided with a minivan carrying an Edison couple and their three children.

The car then struck a concrete barrier before it came to a stop.

Forman and two people in the minivan were seriously injured.

