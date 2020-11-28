Man faces drunk driving charge in wrong-way NJ turnpike crash

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was driving drunk and the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike when his car collided head-on with a minivan on Thanksgiving night, injuring himself and five others.

The crash occurred Thursday night near Exit 2 on the highway in Woolwich Township.

A New Jersey state police spokesman says 26-year-old Michael Forman, of Sellersville, was driving a car southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 11.2 when he collided with a minivan carrying an Edison couple and their three children.

The car then struck a concrete barrier before it came to a stop.

Forman and two people in the minivan were seriously injured.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ