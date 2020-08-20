Man arrested in shooting that injured 4-year-old girl outside NJ home: authorities

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl outside her New Jersey home Tuesday afternoon.

Sciaire Jackson, 27, was taken into custody and faces charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges, authorities said.

The girl shot while she was playing outside her home with other family members on Boston Way in Asbury Park when she was shot around 1:35 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The bullet struck the little girl in the upper thigh area, breaking her femur bone, officials said.

The child’s injuries were deemed serious but non-life threatening.

Investigation revealed Jackson was on a bike when he began to fire a handgun at several people outside of an apartment, authorities said. The girl was not the intended target.

A second person returned fire at Jackson, but they have not been identified.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective William Anton of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Dillon Gourley at 1-732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

