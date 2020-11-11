Man arrested in NJ park trying to meet child for sex after explicit phone chats: officials

Angel Bernard, 72, of Garfield, New Jersey, is facing charges after authorities say he had sexual phone and text conversations with a child before going to a local park in an attempt to meet with the child to engage in sexual activities.

GARFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey man is facing attempted sexual assault charges after officials said he tried to meet a child in a park following explicit phone conversations.

Angel Bernard, 72, was arrested Monday after he arrived to a local park in Garfield where he was attempting to meet with a child under the age of 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The arrest came just days after the Garfield Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 5 alleging that Bernard had been having smartphone text and phone conversations with the child that included sexual dialogue, officials said.

An investigation by the Bergen County Special Victims Unit and Cyber Crimes Unit revealed that during those conversations, Bernard attempted to make arrangements to meet the juvenile for sex on several occasions in and around Garfield.

Bernard has been charged with second-degree crimes including attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, and luring, as well as attempted endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree crime, authorities said.

Officials said the man was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.