Man arrested in connection with 3-month-old daughter’s death: officials

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his infant daughter, Ocean CountyProsecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

The incident was reported to police in Lakewood on Saturday. They were told a 3-month-old infant had been found unresponsive by her father, 36-year-old David Smith. The infant was taken to multiple local hospitals for evaluation and treatment and eventually revealed to have been suffering from internal injuries.

An investigation determined Smith was home with the child on Saturday when she sustained the injuries. The infant died from her injuries Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination was performed on the baby Wednesday and determined cause of death to be Shaken Baby Syndrome, as well as blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled a homicide and investigators identified Smith as the person responsible.

Smith was arrested at his Lakewood home Wednesday and currently sits in Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

“The facts and circumstances uncovered in this investigation are beyond tragic. What happened to this innocent baby is disturbing,” Billhimer said. “We in law enforcement will always stand up and fight for the most vulnerable members in our society, and no one is more vulnerable than an infant. Parents are supposed to protect, not harm, their children.”