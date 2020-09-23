Man arrested for stealing $400,000 from NJ businesses he worked at: DA

This Monday, April 25, 2016, photo shows The Asbury hotel in Asbury Park, N.J. Its owners hope The Asbury can convince locals and tourists that the New Jersey shore city most associated with Bruce Springsteen has become a destination that can leverage oceanfront property into sustainable economic growth. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A man has been arrested for stealing $400,000 from a company that owns several Asbury Park businesses, the Monmouth County DA announced Wednesday.

Larry Dembrun Jr., 40, was arrested Wednesday. The Montclair resident worked for Salt Hotels, who owns the Asbury Hotel, Asbury Lanes and the Asbury Ocean Club. He’s charged with stealing $400,000 from them while working as regional manager, which made him in charge of all three facilities. Dembrun Jr. has since been fired.

Asbury Park police was contacted by the hotel’s executives in June after an audit revealed Dembrun wrote himself numerous checks to pay his credit card bill and also unauthorized checks to himself and hotel staff. The Total Dembrun took amounted to $486,882.17.

Dembrun would withdraw cash in six figure amounts from the hotel’s operating account and then deposit it into his account in incremental amounts. He also issued unauthorized payroll checks to himself and took cash from Asbury Lanes and kept cash that should’ve been deposited in its account. He also wrote bonus “incentive checks” to hotel staff, according to authorities.

Dembrun Jr. is charged with second degree theft and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article initially stated that Dembrun Jr. was 61 years old. That was an error made by the Monmouth County DA, who have since provided his correct age.