Man arrested for carrying loaded gun in Newark Airport

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EWR gun 10-9-20.jpg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — A man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday after being caught with a loaded 9mm handgun, a spokesperson for the TSA said.

The man was caught with the handgun, loaded with 15 bullets, at a checkpoint X-ray machine Friday morning.

This is the 10th person caught trying to take a weapon through a checkpoint in 2020. That’s just shy of the 11 that did in all of 2019 despite the airport taking in 70 to 85% fewer passengers than they did last year, according to TSA Federal Security Director for New Jersey Thomas Carter.

“It is incredibly disappointing to continue to see so many people bringing their guns to the airport,” said Carter. “Coupled with the fact that we still have approximately three months left in this year, and it is a sad statement about people trying to bring their guns onto airplanes.”

The TSA says the typical first offense penalty for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is anywhere from $4,100 to $13,669, depending on “mitigating circumstances.” This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

Sen. Bob Menendez talks gun reforms, police reform, immigration

Gov. Murphy talks NJ COVID-19 cases, restriction rollbacks, gun and police reform,

Parents, teachers angry after Jersey City Public Schools push back in-person class to September

NJ vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and older

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss