Man arrested at Newark Airport after attempting to bring loaded handgun onto plane: TSA

Image of a loaded handgun a New York man tried to get through security at Newark International Airport on Friday, Aug. 21, according to the TSA.

NEWARK, N.J. — Police arrested a man at New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday after he tried to get past security with a loaded gun in his bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers caught the 9mm handgun as the man’s carry-on bag went through the X-ray machine at the airport security checkpoint and immediately alerted Port Authority Police, according to officials.

The TSA said police confiscated the gun and discovered it was loaded with five bullets.

The man, a resident of Monsey, New York, was arrested at the scene on weapons charges, authorities said.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, our TSA officers remain laser focused on ensuring a secure flight for passengers and crew members while at the same time mitigating health risks,” said Tom Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, in a statement.

The man’s identity and any specific charges have not been released by officials.