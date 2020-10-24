Man admits intentionally crashing into NJ Planned Parenthood clinic

by: Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.— A Massachusetts man has admitted he intentionally crashed a stolen truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey, injuring two patients and a staff member.

Marckles Alcius pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated assault, causing or risking widespread injury or damage and being in possession of the stolen truck, which he used as a weapon.

Prosecutors alleged the 34-year-old Lowell, Massachusetts, resident was trying to destroy the clinic when he crashed the stolen bakery truck into the waiting room on Feb. 14, 2018.

Prosecutors say Alcius admitted he targeted the clinic and was willing to die. Under terms of a plea agreement, he’ll face a 10-year prison sentence.

