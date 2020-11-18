Man accused of sexually assaulting child in New Jersey

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Handcuffs

File photo of police handcuffs.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J.— Authorities arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Jersey.

Police were informed Saturday that Damien Malvolta, 40, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 16 in Hasbrouck Heights.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was contacted and an investigation was initiated by the unit and the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department.

Following investigation, Malvolta was taken into custody Monday and faces charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss