Man accused of sexually assaulting child in New Jersey

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J.— Authorities arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Jersey.

Police were informed Saturday that Damien Malvolta, 40, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 16 in Hasbrouck Heights.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was contacted and an investigation was initiated by the unit and the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department.

Following investigation, Malvolta was taken into custody Monday and faces charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.