Mail dumped, wrong ballots sent: A rocky start to mail-in voting in NJ

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J.— A mail carrier was charged with federal crimes for dumping mail in North Arlington, New Jersey, including 99 ballots and nearly 7,000 voters in Teaneck getting the wrong ballots.

It is all part of a rocky start to New Jersey conducting a mostly universal mail-in election for the first time amidst COVID-19.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, New Jersey, has been charged by complaint with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, about 1,875 pieces of mail — including 627 pieces of first class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education— were recovered from dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5.

USPS said the recovered mail was delivered, but would not comment further about the integrity of the ballots involved.

In Teaneck 6,867 ballots were incorrect out of 28,151 ballots mailed by the Bergen County Clerk’s Office. New ballots are being sent.

County Clerk John Hogan gave PIX11 News a full sit-down interview and was transparent about the issues. He said a printing vendor hired to deal with the massive expansion of mail-in voting put the wrong congressional race on certain ballots.

Hogan said there was a robust public information campaign and people should vote with their second ballots. Ballot tracking will be used to make sure there is no double voting. Hogan said anyone who already voted with a flawed congressional race should re-vote with the new ballot in all races.

People who vote with those ballots will not be counted, and new ballots are being sent.

The clerk blamed vendors, but did not offer more specific information.

Universal mail-in ballots have drawn the ire of President Donald Trumpm, who has alleged widespread fraud.

There was some fraud in a recent Paterson, NJ race that was uncovered by local authorities.

However, there’s been no evidence of widespread fraud during federal elections as the president alleged, only errors and incompetence by local clerks and USPS.

